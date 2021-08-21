Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 615 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.69. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

