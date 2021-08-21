Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 17,118 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $56,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Infosys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of INFY opened at $23.88 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

