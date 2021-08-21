Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 1,569,844 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569,844 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $59,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 35.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

