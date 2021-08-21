Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 117,537 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,537 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $68,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zuora by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zuora by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 625,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zuora by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Zuora by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 83,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 291,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 122,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,095 shares in the company, valued at $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZUO opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.86. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

