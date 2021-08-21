Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $44.11 Million Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,349,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $44,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 284,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EverQuote by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after buying an additional 49,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in EverQuote by 6.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 610,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after buying an additional 34,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a market cap of $529.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In related news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,393. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

