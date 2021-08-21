Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $35.27 Million Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $35,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 275,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $3,555,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.97. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $85,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $418,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,621 shares of company stock worth $2,555,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.