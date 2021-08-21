Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $22.97 Million Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.57% of Stratasys worth $22,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.17. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

