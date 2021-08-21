Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 21,060 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $36,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $58.22 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.