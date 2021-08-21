Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 182,238 Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,845,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.05% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $53,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $902,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $3,064,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $147,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICLK stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.49.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

