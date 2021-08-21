Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 742 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.57% of Stratasys worth $22,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

