Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 5,851 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.24% of Ameren worth $49,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 72.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 79.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $89.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

