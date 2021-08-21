Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $24.97 or 0.00051441 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $251.50 million and $15.61 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00058400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.21 or 0.00836982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00160985 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,073,898 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

