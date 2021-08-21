B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Sells C$486,000.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72.
Shares of BTO opened at C$4.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$4.65 and a one year high of C$9.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.
