B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Sells C$486,000.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72.

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$4.65 and a one year high of C$9.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on B2Gold to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.15.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

