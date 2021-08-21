B. Riley Weighs in on Mustang Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mustang Bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). B. Riley also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

MBIO opened at $2.67 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 952,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,485,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 856,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

