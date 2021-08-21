B. Riley Lowers Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Price Target to $4.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

