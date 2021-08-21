B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rekor Systems in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

REKR opened at $6.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $275.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

