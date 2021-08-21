B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Trading Down 0.5%

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 1,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The stock has a market cap of $251.20 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05.

B Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

