Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) PT Lowered to $25.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AYLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.69. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.25% and a negative net margin of 1,096.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

