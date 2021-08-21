Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 191.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXSM. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $22,397,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,294,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $812.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AXSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $118.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

