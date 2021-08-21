AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

AVPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

AvePoint stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,162. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

