Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APR.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$13.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.35.

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.83 on Wednesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$9.60 and a twelve month high of C$13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93. The company has a market cap of C$501.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

