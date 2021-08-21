Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,150 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 315,378 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

