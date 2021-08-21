Audius Price Tops $3.05 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Audius has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $107.48 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00006247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00058065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.12 or 0.00831015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048908 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

