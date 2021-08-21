Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 175 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chewy were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $86.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,326.00, a PEG ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.21.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

