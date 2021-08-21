Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VEREIT were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

VER opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

