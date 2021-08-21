Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $153.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

