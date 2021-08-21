Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 525 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $154.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

