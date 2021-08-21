Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $808,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

