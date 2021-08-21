Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 115,000.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ameren were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $89.59 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

