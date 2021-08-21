Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $88,000 Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 989,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,055,000 after acquiring an additional 694,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

NYSE ELS opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

