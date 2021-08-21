Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $83,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,333,000 after buying an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $4,776,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 456.5% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,703 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,603,000 after buying an additional 231,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.41. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

