Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 46.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,277,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Get iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JPXN opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.20. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.88 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.