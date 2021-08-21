Arizona State Retirement System Sells 468 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $29,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 63.4% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.43. 3,498,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,213. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.38.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

