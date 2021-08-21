Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $90,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $272.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

