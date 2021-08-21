Arizona State Retirement System Has $61.48 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,702 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $61,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $105,215,865.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at $457,138,017.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock worth $3,785,954,868 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.45. 6,466,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. The firm has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

