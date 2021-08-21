Arizona State Retirement System Has $36.32 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $36,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,502,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

