Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,186,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $74,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,661,000 after buying an additional 905,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,918,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,973,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

