Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $49,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,855,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,061. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

