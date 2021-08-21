Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.00. 935,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,037. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $557.99. The company has a market capitalization of $218.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

