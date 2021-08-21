Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,680 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.92.

INTU traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $545.30. 1,243,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,702. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.12. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $549.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.