Argent Advisors Inc. Takes $615,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,881,715 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,512,000 after buying an additional 6,757,036 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,916 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. 1,030,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,949. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

