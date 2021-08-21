Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $13.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $917.17. 382,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $884.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $924.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.