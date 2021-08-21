Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,731 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.