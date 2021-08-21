Argent Advisors Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.5% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 840.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $117.75. 398,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,192. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

