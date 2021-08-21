Argent Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

TIP traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $128.75. 2,197,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,153. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

