Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,357 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 14.3% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 346,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.