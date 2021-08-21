Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 636 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,402 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $84.85 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

