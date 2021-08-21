Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Down 17.6% in July

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,746. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.81. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 13,697.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,135,000 after buying an additional 1,516,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 953,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Management by 31,395.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,923,000 after acquiring an additional 923,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

