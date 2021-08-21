Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 399.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 93.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 75.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACRE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

