Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.39) Per Share (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.39) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.59). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.74) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RCUS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

RCUS stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 645,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after acquiring an additional 857,505 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,828,000 after acquiring an additional 921,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 520,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,663,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,682,000 after buying an additional 425,838 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

